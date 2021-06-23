Changes will have to be made to 'unsustainable' Northern Ireland Protocol, Lewis tells MPs

Outgoing DUP leader Edwin Poots said he had received a personal assurance from the UK Government that significant changes will be made to the Protocol
Changes will have to be made to 'unsustainable' Northern Ireland Protocol, Lewis tells MPs

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said changes would have to be made to the Protocol (David Young/PA)

Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 10:10
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has said it is reasonable to take the view that changes will be made to the Northern Ireland Protocol as it is “not sustainable” in its current form.

The comments came after outgoing DUP leader Edwin Poots said he had received a personal assurance from the UK Government that significant changes will be made to the Protocol.

The UK Government and the EU are locked in a dispute over the implementation of the Protocol, the part of the Brexit divorce deal aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland.

Appearing before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee on Wednesday, Mr Lewis was asked what he had told Mr Poots.

He said: “We are very clear that the current position of the Protocol is not sustainable, it is causing issues for businesses and consumers and citizens in Northern Ireland and we need to rectify that.

“Ultimately for us there is a very core point about the Protocol, which is about protecting and respecting the UK’s internal market and not disrupting everyday lives of people in communities.

“We want to get that rectified and we are determined to do so, so I think it is reasonable for anybody to take the view that we have said that there will be changes because there has to be, the current status quo is not sustainable.”

Mr Lewis continued: “At the moment it’s very questionable whether it’s going to be sustainable in its current format and I think that’s why it’s in everybody’s interests to see it rectified.”

Read More

Who is new DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson?

More in this section

Flotilla arrives in Dublin to deliver 'symbolic' warning to Taoiseach Flotilla arrives in Dublin to deliver 'symbolic' warning to Taoiseach
CC CABINET MEETING National Maternity Hospital: People 'are owed more respect than to be told by press release'
GoSafe Speed Detection Van Speed camera operator was paid €14.6m last year - but detected just €7.2m in fines
brexitplace: republic of irelandplace: ukplace: northern ireland
Changes will have to be made to 'unsustainable' Northern Ireland Protocol, Lewis tells MPs

Hiqa: Insufficient evidence for interventions, other than vaccines, to prevent Covid-19

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices