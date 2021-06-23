Speed camera operator was paid €14.6m last year - but detected just €7.2m in fines

Gardaí paid a speed-camera operator €14.6m last year, but raised less than €7.2m as a result of fines from the operator's detections.
The force made a 'loss' of €7.5m in 2020 as a result of its contract with GoSafe who operate high-viz speed vans throughout the country on the gardaí's behalf.
Speaking to, Sinn Féin's justice spokesman, Martin Kenny, said the contract should be reviewed.
“Most people recognise that having speed vans on the road has had an impact, particularly in areas of accident blackspots, but that said, it seems to be a ridiculously large amount of money for that service.”
Mr Kenny said it would be “more appropriate” for gardaí themselves to carry out the work.
“The gardaí are equipped to do it and would provide a much better service and much better value for money for the taxpayer,” he said.
GoSafe provide a minimum of 7,400 enforcement hours and a maximum of 100 survey hours per month across the country.