Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Offaly man

Eric Frawley is believed to be travelling on a blue mountain bike.
Have you seen Eric Frawley? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 20:17
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing Offaly man Eric Frawley.

The 45-year-old is missing from his home in Tullamore since Monday, June 21.

Eric is described as being 6' with a medium build, brown eyes and brown/greying hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a khaki green jacket, dark blue jeans and brown Nike runners.

Eric is believed to be travelling on a blue mountain bike.

Gardaí and Eric's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Eric is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

