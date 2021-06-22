Shopping, school, sports, and hugs – children tell Oireachtas what they missed during lockdown 

Shopping, school, sports and hugs were among the many things children missed during the pandemic and the Government needs to do more to listen to the youngest generation.

That’s according to a group of young children involved in the Ark Children's Council, who shared their Covid-19 experiences with the Oireachtas Children’s Committee today.

The council, which represents children in fifth and sixth class, received more than 300 submissions following a recent appeal for children to share their Covid-19 experiences.

Among them was 13-year-old Olga from Dublin, who detailed the many things that children missed most over the past year, from school tours, seeing friends and sports days, to shopping, confirmations, weddings, holidays, restaurants and hugs.

All children, Olga said, lost progress in something over the past year: “For one it was music lessons, for another fractions, but for another child it was progress in learning to walk using a specialised mobility device.”

The Dublin teen said lots of people told children not to worry when the pandemic struck but most were worried about others.

The Government, she added, must listen more to children and what they need.

Maybe as a Government you can ask us children about what we think before making decisions for and about us. Listen to us.”

The committee also heard from 12-year-old Lily Rose, who took issue with the depiction of children as “vectors” of the virus in the early stages of the pandemic.

'Older people shunned us'

"The fact that older people shunned us and in many cases tried to walk in the middle of the road rather than pass us, left a bitter taste in my mouth and made me want to stay in rather than go out.”

All children, she said, deserved to be appreciated for what they had endured over the past year: “I think all children, even the very young who did not understand, deserve appreciation and respect for all the fear thrown at us and we would appreciate not to forgotten by the same adults.”

For 11-year-old Conor, the pandemic brought particular challenges as both his parent work on the frontline as doctors.

My mum still works with Covid patients. We all know the pandemic was hard for health workers – but it was hard for their families too.

"The hospitals were very busy and overcrowded and stressful. I couldn’t hug my parents when they came home from work,” he said, adding that “luckily” they have since been vaccinated against Covid.

Director of the Ark Children's Council Aideen Howard said Ireland was one of the first countries in Europe to adopt a national child participation and decision-making strategy in 2015 and that the practice of child participation is something the council wishes to “mainstream”.

“The challenge more nationally is to reach into everyday settings and to reach into everyday decision-making so that children’s voices are heard consistently throughout all sorts of decision-making,” Ms Howard said.