Gardaí appeal for help locating missing 14-year-old

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Hazel Walsh.
The 14-year-old went missing yesterday, June 21, and was last seen in the Liffey Valley area in Dublin 22.
She is described as being 4'11" with a slim build. Hazel has long brown hair and green eyes.
When last seen, she was wearing a red jacket, a black tracksuit and white Nike runners.
Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Hazel is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.