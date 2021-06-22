Cabinet to discuss Delta variant cases as surge causes concern over easing restrictions

The Cabinet will be briefed on the rapid rise in coronavirus Delta variant cases today after it emerged the strain now accounts for up to one in five infections in the State.

Speaking last night, the chief medical officer said there has been a “concerning increase” in the transmission of the Delta variant in the past week, including a number of outbreaks associated with the variant.

“This is similar to a pattern being seen in a number of other EU member states,” Dr Tony Holohan said.

“In the UK, Delta has been the dominant strain of Covid-19 for a number of weeks and now they are beginning to experience a rise in hospitalisations.

“It is really important that people who are not fully vaccinated continue to follow all public health advice.

“This includes people who are waiting for their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine."

In a statement on Monday evening, the Department of Public Health in the Midlands advised anyone who was socialising in Athlone on the evening of June 11 to attend a Covid-19 test centre.

It is understood that Covid-19 cases associated with socialising by the river on the west side on that Friday are suspected to be the Delta variant, first identified in India.

Pause on lifting of restrictions

Virologist Dr Kim Roberts, an assistant professor of microbiology at Trinity College Dublin said people need to be prepared for a change to the proposed easing of restrictions given the concerns surrounding the Delta variant.

The Delta variant is 40% to 60% more transmissible than previous variants of Covid-19 and is also more transmissible outdoors, Dr Roberts said, warning that it could lead to "big" outbreaks indoors.

There were also cases from other countries where the variant had been spread at outdoor events “in just seconds” where there was an absence of mask-wearing, she said.

“This variant is potentially very nasty, this virus is very nasty. Staying cautious is the best way to stay safe.”

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Dr Roberts said it was important to monitor ventilation in indoor spaces which was why she was “very worried” about the planned easing of restrictions for indoor spaces on July 5.

Tanáiste Leo Varadkar warned that restrictions on international travel could return

Over the weekend, Tanáiste Leo Varadkar warned that restrictions on international travel could return if the Delta variant surges in the country. International travel, facilitated by the EU Digital Green Certificate, is due to return on July 19.

“It’s not beyond the realms of possibility that if Delta really takes off all over Europe and all around the world that we could see travel restrictions being re-imposed again,” he said, pointing to Belgium as an example, who have recently banned travel from the UK.