'Avoid the area': Nesting buzzard attacks runners in Dundalk

There have been reports of a nesting buzzard attacking runners and walkers in the Ravensdale area of Dundalk, Co Louth.
One such attack involved a runner who says the bird swooped from behind and left them with a number of injuries, as well as drawing blood from their head and back.
According to the Ravensdale Community Alert Facebook page, a walker was also attacked in recent days.
Local bird watcher Derek Watters, says that the buzzards can become aggressive around their nesting sites and see runners in particular as a potential threat.
"Runners seem to be at higher risk of being attacked, most likely because their higher approach speed is seen as a greater threat to the birds," he said.
Mr Watters says that the nest has come later in the year than it usually would, and advises people to avoid the area if possible.
"It's best to avoid the area over the next three weeks or so, by which time the chicks should have fledged."