Irish woman drowns after being swept out to sea in France

An Irish woman has tragically drowned in the south of France after she was swept out to sea by a strong current.
The woman, in her early 40s, was originally from Dublin but had been living in Perpignan in Southern France for a number of years.
According to France’snewspaper, the Dublin native and her husband were enjoying lunch in a restaurant on the beach in Leucate in the Aude region on Friday afternoon when they decided to take a dip in the sea.
Both were carried away by particularly strong currents in the unsupervised swimming area which is near the private beaches of Poulpe and Chez Biquet.
The woman's husband managed to get back close to shore where others came to his assistance, but his wife was swept out to sea.
A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said they are aware of the case and are providing all possible consular assistance to the family.
According to reports in the French media, emergency services had to intervene on several occasions to rescue bathers who could not return to the sand because of the strong current throughout that afternoon.