Man, 40s, killed in collision between car and lorry

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man's body has since been removed to the morgue at Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda.

Mon, 21 Jun, 2021 - 20:14
Michelle McGlynn

A man has been killed in a fatal road traffic collision in Co Louth this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene where a car and a lorry collided at Cookstown in Ardee at 2pm.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

The man's body has since been removed to the morgue at Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda.

The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The road remains closed with local diversions in place as a technical examination is underway.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward to them. 

Any road users who were travelling in the Cookstown area between 1.50pm -2.10pm this afternoon, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6871130, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Former junior minister Dara Murphy lands job at top consultancy firm

