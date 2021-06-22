Government 'ignoring' facts on new maternity hospital, former master warns

The Government is "ignoring" the facts on ownership plans for a new national maternity hospital, a former master at the hospital has warned.

Senior politicians including Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and health minister Stephen Donnelly this weekend insisted that the hospital will be built, but delays since a 2013 announcement of the plan have frustrated those working in women's healthcare.

Dr Peter Boylan, former master at the National Maternity Hospital, said yesterday: “They [ the Government] simply don’t seem to have the whole picture, despite everything having been told to them.

They seem to be ignoring some of the salient facts, possibly in the hopes they just want to get it over the line.”

He said that outstanding concerns around ownership must be addressed, adding: “It is depressing that we are still talking about it.”

There are legal implications for the governance of the hospital caused by who owns the land on which it will sit, he said.

If the State was to own the land on the St Vincent's Healthcare Group (SVHG) campus, he said that would address many of the concerns both ethically and legally.

“Then there is the governance, but everything would flow from the ownership of the land,” he said.

Currently, the Religious Sisters of Charity are in the process of transferring their shareholdings in SVHG to a new charitable entity, St Vincent’s Holding CLG.

In June last year, they received permission to do so from the Vatican under canon law.

A spokeswoman said yesterday that this covers “the total site” at the Elm Park campus including 30 acres of land and buildings. They will retain ownership of one building.

She also said that the Sisters will have “no involvement” in the new hospital.

The SVHG did not wish to comment, a spokeswoman said yesterday.

Former chairman of the Workplace Relations Commission Kieran Mulvey, who brokered the deal between the hospitals, said that he is not clear why the controversy still continues. He sees, he said, “a certain degree of misinformation” in discussions.

“It is very clear this will not be a religious-dominated hospital, it will be a secular hospital,” he told RTÉ yesterday.

He said SVHG “never raised any objection” to transferring all medical services from Holles Street to the new hospital.

It’s not a matter for the nuns anymore,” he said.

There is a “golden share” built into the agreement, which gives the relevant health minister the final say on any changes.

However Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall, whose party motion on this issue is due in the Dáil tomorrow, said the agreement does not go far enough.

The agreement “had no regard for public interest”, she said.

There is no justification whatsoever for having any private or religious interest in that [hospital],” she said.

Ms Shortall told RTÉ that she is critical of the proposed shareholding transfer to a private religious charity. Her solution is the Sisters should gift the site directly to the State.

Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane told RTÉ that he agrees with this solution. He also raised concerns about the rapidly rising costs, now estimated at €800m.