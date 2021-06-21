'Dream come true' for Kilkenny clan who claim €12.7m Lotto win

A large family in Kilkenny has finally claimed their €12,740,043 jackpot after realising they had the winning ticket on April 14.

The winners have scored the twelfth biggest win ever of the Lotto jackpot after purchasing the ticket in a Circle K in Kilkenny city.

The head of the family syndicate said, “It’s been a very strange but exciting couple of weeks.

"We wanted to take some time out and get some proper financial advice before we claimed the prize and I think we are more prepared now than we could have been if we had claimed it any earlier.

"While we have in some way come to terms with the win, you can’t prepare yourself for the moment that you have a cheque for over €12m in your hands," he said.

It’s literally a dream come true for all of us.

The Kilkenny man revealed a potential mistake on their Lotto play slop delayed their celebrations for an hour on the night of the draw.

“That Wednesday was one of the most stressful nights of my life,” he joked.

“I always play my lucky numbers on the Lotto play slip but the previous Saturday night, I made a mistake on it and selected 29 instead of 37.

"On the Wednesday, I watched the draw live and saw all of my numbers come out one after another.

"I should have been jumping around with joy but instead, this horrible feeling of dread had me wondering if I had used the same incorrect play slip to play again.

"It took me an hour to pluck up the coverage to even look at the ticket and once I confirmed the numbers for sure on RTÉ+1, it was officially celebration time,” he laughed.

With the cheque now firmly in their hands, he discussed how each family member has planned for their newfound fortune.

“It’s a life-changing prize but in our case, it’s life-changing for so many people.

"We have a large family syndicate who are at different stages of their lives.

"Some of them will be planning on paying off mortgages, putting deposits on houses, upgrading their cars or just paying off some bills.

Winning is incredible but it’s even more special when you win with your family and we are all in the same boat.

"Because there’s so many of us, none of us will be filthy rich but it makes us all comfortable and we’ll be able to make some nice changes to our lives,” he said.