'Dream come true' for Kilkenny clan who claim €12.7m Lotto win

The €12.7m will be split up among the large family who took part in a family syndicate
'Dream come true' for Kilkenny clan who claim €12.7m Lotto win

Celebrating here at Circle K are Caroline Hall (Senior Sales Assistant), Chris Browne (Senior Sales Assistant) and Marie Richards (Store Manager, Circle K Petrol Station in Waterford Road, Kilkenny) Picture: Vicky Comerford / Mac Innes Photography

Mon, 21 Jun, 2021 - 16:45
Caitlín Griffin

A large family in Kilkenny has finally claimed their €12,740,043 jackpot after realising they had the winning ticket on April 14.

The winners have scored the twelfth biggest win ever of the Lotto jackpot after purchasing the ticket in a Circle K in Kilkenny city.

The head of the family syndicate said, “It’s been a very strange but exciting couple of weeks. 

"We wanted to take some time out and get some proper financial advice before we claimed the prize and I think we are more prepared now than we could have been if we had claimed it any earlier. 

"While we have in some way come to terms with the win, you can’t prepare yourself for the moment that you have a cheque for over €12m in your hands," he said. 

It’s literally a dream come true for all of us.

The Kilkenny man revealed a potential mistake on their Lotto play slop delayed their celebrations for an hour on the night of the draw.

“That Wednesday was one of the most stressful nights of my life,” he joked.

“I always play my lucky numbers on the Lotto play slip but the previous Saturday night, I made a mistake on it and selected 29 instead of 37.

"On the Wednesday, I watched the draw live and saw all of my numbers come out one after another. 

"I should have been jumping around with joy but instead, this horrible feeling of dread had me wondering if I had used the same incorrect play slip to play again. 

"It took me an hour to pluck up the coverage to even look at the ticket and once I confirmed the numbers for sure on RTÉ+1, it was officially celebration time,” he laughed.

With the cheque now firmly in their hands, he discussed how each family member has planned for their newfound fortune.

“It’s a life-changing prize but in our case, it’s life-changing for so many people. 

"We have a large family syndicate who are at different stages of their lives. 

"Some of them will be planning on paying off mortgages, putting deposits on houses, upgrading their cars or just paying off some bills.  

Winning is incredible but it’s even more special when you win with your family and we are all in the same boat. 

"Because there’s so many of us, none of us will be filthy rich but it makes us all comfortable and we’ll be able to make some nice changes to our lives,” he said.

Read More

Kilkenny winner makes contact to claim €12.7m Lotto jackpot

More in this section

Mother and baby homes report Mother and baby home survivors in NI urged to give their view on support services
Garda stock Man found with serious head injuries after assault in Dublin
Fresh appeal for information on mother-of-seven missing for 36 years Fresh appeal for information on mother-of-seven missing for 36 years
Asthma research

One-third of asthma sufferers have never spoken to a healthcare professional

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices