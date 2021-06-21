Man found with serious head injuries after assault in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Dublin last weekend.
The assault occurred at Parnell Square North on Saturday night and left a man in his mid-40s with serious head injuries.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene shortly after 10:15pm.
The man was taken by ambulance to The Mater Hospital. His condition is currently understood to be stable.
The scene was preserved for forensic examination and investigations are continuing.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information who was in Parnell Square North between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday night to come forward. Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to any road users (including taxis) that may have dash cam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Mountjoy Garda Station 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.