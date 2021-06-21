Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing man, 19

Gardaí are seeking help from the public to find a 19-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.
Stephen Murphy is described as being five feet nine inches tall with a slim build, and short brown hair.
When last seen he was wearing a grey half zip Under Armour hoodie and black Under Armour tracksuit bottoms.
He has been missing from his home in Tallaght, Dublin 24, since June 19.
Gardaí and family are concerned for Stephen's welfare.
Anyone with information on Stephen's whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.