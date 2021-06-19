Search for missing Irish hiker to be scaled back in US

Cian McLaughlin was last seen on June 8, where he was reportedly seen in Wyoming
Dublin man Cian McLaughlin, missing from Jackson, Wyoming. Picture: Teton County Sheriff

Sat, 19 Jun, 2021 - 12:33
Caitlín Griffin

The search for Dublin man Cian McLaughlin who is missing in Wyoming in the US is being scaled back.

An extensive search operation has been ongoing in Grand Teton National Park for the 27-year-old who was reportedly last seen on Tuesday, June 8, on a hiking trail.

In a statement, the national park services said the search for the Irish man will "shift tactics to a continuous, but limited mode" after "days of extensive ground and aerial efforts.”

Park staff will continue to patrol and search the area for McLaughlin, as "new clues will be investigated as they come forward."

Over 140 people with tips and information have been spoken to by the investigation team about the case so far.

Up to 70 members of staff have carried out searches in the park alongside volunteers, involving multiple search and rescue dog teams, and over 45 helicopter searches have also been carried out.

A climbing guide reported seeing a solo hiker, matching Mr McLaughlin's description, on the Garnet Canyon Trail, a short distance above the Garnet Canyon/Surprise Lake junction.

He was reported missing on Saturday, June 12 after he did not attend work on June 10 in Jackson, Wyoming.

Later, Mr McLaughlin's car was discovered parked near the Lupine Meadows trailhead at the National Park.

Described as being six feet tall of slim build with dark brown, collar-length hair, facial hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing round sunglasses, a bucket hat, a white short sleeve t-shirt and shorts.

He also has a tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone with information who may have seen Mr McLaughlin is asked to contact Teton County at 888-653-000, "Submit a Tip", or email nps_isb@nps.gov 

