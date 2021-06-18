Missing Wicklow teen last seen getting Dart to Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Randaor Gatwech.
The 16-year-old is missing from Roundwood, Co Wicklow since Thursday, June 17.
He was last seen in Bray Dart station getting the Dart to Dublin on Thursday afternoon.
Randaor is described as being 5'10", of slim build with short black hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, he was wearing a blue/purple hoodie, blue jeans, white runners and a light blue rucksack.
Anyone with information on Randoar's whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Wicklow on (0404) 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.