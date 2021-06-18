Woman, 80s, killed following single-vehicle collision

The woman, aged in her early 80s, was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 16:06
Michelle McGlynn

A woman has been killed following a single-vehicle collision in Cavan this morning.

The incident occurred in the townland of Monelty, Stradone at 10.15am.

The woman, aged in her early 80s, was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was removed from the scene to Cavan General Hospital.

A post mortem will be carried out in due course.

The road is currently closed as Garda forensic investigators are on the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, particularly any road users with camera footage, to contact them at Cavan Garda Station on (049) 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

