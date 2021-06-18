Inspections find 'completely unacceptable' conditions at mental health centres

The country's mental health watchdog has said conditions regarding buildings at three centres around the country were "completely unacceptable" and needed to be remedied.

The Mental Health Commission said there were generally high standards of compliance with regulations at the centres, but this was undermined by the state of often unsuitable accommodation for residents.

The comments came as the MHC published inspection reports for St Loman’s approved centre in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath; the O’Casey Rooms, located on the first floor of a community nursing unit in Fairview, Dublin; and the Adolescent In-Patient Unit (AIPU) located within the grounds of St Vincent’s Hospital, also in Fairview.

The commission was complimentary about various aspects of services provided to residents at all three facilities but MHC chief executive John Farrelly said: "Two of the centres were rated as a fire risk, while one has a crumbling wall which is a hazard to service users and staff alike.

“This is completely unacceptable, and we expect significant and immediate improvements with these issues.”

At St Loman's, rubber mulch in the courtyard was indicated in the fire inspection in February 2019 as a fire risk, but was still present at the time of the latest inspection in November 2020. Inspectors also said the centre was not in a good state of repair externally and internally, with cracked ceiling glass in the veranda and damaged flooring in the visitor’s room from leaks and damaged plaster on the ceiling of the corridor.

The situation at the O'Casey Rooms had improved significantly since a previous inspection but the MHC said it was still rated as high risk regarding premises and maintenance of records. "Many residents had mobility issues that would prevent them from evacuating the centre quickly in the event of a fire," it said.

As for the AIPU, which works with people aged 15 to 18, there had also been improvements in recent times but a crumbling wall near a walkway was pinpointed as an issue. The main concern highlighted by the MHC involved one high-risk non-compliance recorded on inspection relating to individual care planning (ICP), including that they were "vague" and did not identify clearly what the specific individual goals were for each resident.

The Inspector of Mental Health Services, Dr Susan Finnerty, said: “All three centres inspected were non-compliant with the regulation relating to premises. While all the centres have an overall high rate of compliance, it is imperative that patients can be assured of recovering in a safe and healing environment.”