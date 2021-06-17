Almost 70% of Irish people know someone who tested positive for Covid-19

The majority of people in Ireland choosing to get a Covid-19 vaccine are doing so to protect themselves and others.

Around seven in 10 people in Ireland know someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, according to a new survey.

When asked if they would like to get the Covid-19 vaccine, only 6% said they do not want to be vaccinated.

The survey conducted by Eurobarometer found support for the vaccine in Ireland is the fourth highest in the EU.

The most popular reasons for choosing to take the vaccine were ending the pandemic, protecting relatives and others from getting Covid, protecting themselves against the virus, being able to spend time with loved ones and travel.

Of those who would opt to get the jab, 83% agreed that the benefits outweigh the possible risks with 79% saying they believe EU authorised vaccines are safe.

Around half of those surveyed think that Covid-19 vaccines should be compulsory with 72% citing it as a civic duty for everyone to get vaccinated.

The vast majority of people agreed that a vaccine is the only way to end the pandemic and over two-thirds said they do not understand why people are reluctant to get vaccinated.

Those who said they wanted to get the vaccine later or not at all largely said they were concerned about potential side effects and that the vaccines have not been sufficiently tested.

Half of this group believe the pandemic will be over soon while 59% believe their risk of contracting Covid-19 is low to non-existent. Two-thirds said the risk posed by the virus is exaggerated.

Almost 65% of all those surveyed reported being satisfied with how the Government has handled the vaccination rollout.

Health professional, doctors, nurses, pharmacists and health authorities are the most trusted source of information on the pandemic for Irish people.

Around 30% trust the Government to provide reliable information and 12% trust the media.

When it comes to sourcing reliable Covid-19 information just 5% said they trust online social networks.