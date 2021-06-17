Edwin Poots to resign as DUP leader

Edwin Poots to resign as DUP leader

DUP leader Edwin Poots. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 21:14
David Young and Cate McCurry

Edwin Poots is set to stand down as DUP leader following an internal revolt against him.

A meeting of DUP party officers got under way on Thursday, with the recently appointed leader facing a major revolt.

Senior DUP figures gathered at party headquarters in Belfast amid speculation Mr Poots could potentially face a vote of no confidence.

The DUP appears to be in internal disarray after a significant majority of its elected representatives earlier opposed Mr Poots’ decision to nominate a Stormont First Minister.

In a statement following the meeting, Mr Poots said: “I have asked the party chairman to commence an electoral process within the party to allow for a new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party to be elected.

“The party has asked me to remain in post until my successor is elected.

“This has been a difficult period for the party and the country and I have conveyed to the chairman my determination to do everything I can to ensure both unionism and Northern Ireland is able to move forward to a stronger place.”

#northern ireland
