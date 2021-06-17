Woman, 50s, dies following early morning house fire

A woman has died following an early morning house fire in Roscommon.

Emergency services responded to reports of a fire in Athleague at 6.30am.

When they made their way in to the property the body of a woman in her 50s was found inside at around 7am. She was the only occupant of the home.

It is understood that initial investigations suggest the fire started overnight.

The woman's body has been removed with a post-mortem due to take place.

A technical examination of the scene, which has been sealed off, is currently being carried out.

Gardaí are investigating the incident.