Woman, 50s, dies following early morning house fire

Emergency services responded to reports of a fire in Athleague, Co Roscommon at 6.30am.
Woman, 50s, dies following early morning house fire

It is understood that initial investigations suggest the fire started overnight. File photo

Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 15:59
Michelle McGlynn

A woman has died following an early morning house fire in Roscommon.

Emergency services responded to reports of a fire in Athleague at 6.30am.

When they made their way in to the property the body of a woman in her 50s was found inside at around 7am. She was the only occupant of the home.

It is understood that initial investigations suggest the fire started overnight.

The woman's body has been removed with a post-mortem due to take place.

A technical examination of the scene, which has been sealed off, is currently being carried out.

Gardaí are investigating the incident.

Read More

We are experiencing 'near elimination of Covid-19' among vaccinated people, says CMO

More in this section

Restaurants challenge  'irrational' indoors dining ruling Restaurants challenge  'irrational' indoors dining ruling
Electric Car Charging Stations - London 'Generous' electric vehicle subsidies a 'costly way to decarbonise mobility' in Ireland
Coronavirus - Tue Apr 13, 2021 Return to college campuses not contingent on success of antigen testing, Harris says
Woman, 50s, dies following early morning house fire

We are experiencing 'near elimination of Covid-19' among vaccinated people, says CMO

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices