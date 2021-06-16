Young people 'will be front and centre' of recovery, Damien English tells Fine Gael ard fheis

Minister of state Damien English says the Government will "close the gap in the next 18 months" on unemployment post-Covid-19.

Speaking at the Fine Gael ard fheis on Wednesday night in a Young Fine Gael panel discussion, Mr English said that there will be "a jobs-led recovery".

"We're very confident we can do what we done before as a party," Mr English said, referring to Enda Kenny's government after the financial crash.

"We're in Government where we hold the briefs this time around in enterprise, and education, and social protection to really make it happen and make it happen for young people.

"The young people missed out over the last year and a half on moving your life forward, having the opportunity to pick up the job placement and take up a new job, develop your career.

"The last time around in this country, I think young people were left behind, and youth unemployment continued to be high.

"So there's an absolute commitment from this Government that that won't happen again.

"Young people will be front and centre of our plans, I can see that in the recovery plan announced last week.

We're getting people back out to work to the opportunities that are there."

The discussion focused on youth unemployment with testimonies from young members who say they have concerns about finding jobs after third-level education, in what could be a less attractive State due to an international tax hike.

Mr English played down any notion that Ireland's favourable corporation tax rate may change.

"All the conversations around taxes now, what's happening basically with international tax, that conversation's going on for 40 or 50 years, it shouldn't scare us as a country, we have to fight our corner, but we're winning on this talent on every day of the week," he said.

"In our department, we're meeting businesses who are choosing to locate here coming from abroad, and the big conversation is always about talent and access to people."

The ard fheis will continue virtually until Saturday night.