Gardaí appeal for public's help locating missing Wexford man

Gardaí in Wexford are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Stuart Van Der Bliake.
The 59-year-old has been missing from the Rosslare Harbour area of Wexford since Tuesday, June 15.
He is described as being six foot in height with a heavy build.
Stuart has blue eyes, grey hair and a tattoo of an eagle on his left arm.
Anyone with information on Stuart's whereabouts are asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.