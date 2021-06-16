Gardaí appeal for public's help locating missing Wexford man

The 59-year-old has been missing from the Rosslare Harbour area of Wexford since Tuesday, June 15.
Gardaí appeal for public's help locating missing Wexford man

Have you seen Stuart Van Der Bliake? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 16:13

Gardaí in Wexford are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Stuart Van Der Bliake.

The 59-year-old has been missing from the Rosslare Harbour area of Wexford since Tuesday, June 15.

He is described as being six foot in height with a heavy build.

Stuart has blue eyes, grey hair and a tattoo of an eagle on his left arm.

Anyone with information on Stuart's whereabouts are asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Doctor writing a medical chart. Internship shortage depriving international medical students of right to practice
Promoters 'still confident' Electric Picnic can take place but set new September dates  Promoters 'still confident' Electric Picnic can take place but set new September dates 
adult and child hands holding red heart, health care love and family concept Heart patients waiting over a year for vital services
missing people
Gardaí appeal for public's help locating missing Wexford man

329 Covid cases confirmed as Government dismiss calls to speed up reopening

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices