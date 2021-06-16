Allegations of excessive force and threats from staff among 900 prisoner complaints 

The inspector of prisons has again called for a new prisoner complaints system to be rolled out without delay because the current system is “unfit for purpose”.

The concerns were flagged in the Prison Inspector’s 2020 annual report, which found that 933 complaints were reported across 10 facilities last year, with around 10% of complaints deemed serious and requiring investigation.

It is the third year that Inspector of Prisons Patricia Gilheaney has raised concerns over the existing complaints system.

The inspector’s report highlighted “discrepancies” in the number of more serious Category A complaints reported and “poor adherence” to how complaints are being managed.

Category A complaints may involve allegations of serious ill treatment, excessive use of force, serious intimidation or discrimination or threats by a member of staff and must be notified to the Inspector within seven days.

Where 72 category A complaints were made during 2020, the actual number was 90 when late notifications from 2018 and 2019 were included.

Of 18 late notifications, 12 Category A complaints related to Portlaoise prison, a maximum security facility, and dated back to 2018.

The highest number of Category A complaints were made by prisoners in Portlaoise prison (20), Cloverhill prison (18), Midlands prison (13) and Wheatfield prison (12).

“Unfortunately, again this year we have concluded that the Irish Prison Service Prisoners Complaints System is unfit for purpose,” Ms Gilheaney said in the report.

“An effective complaints system is an essential tool in the armoury of human rights protections. The introduction of an effective complaints system must be identified as a priority for action."

The report also noted the impact of Covid-19 on investigations into serious complaints and likely challenges this year as the prison service only has 13 active investigators and was refused €400,000 to recruit more investigators or funding to increase the rate of pay.

While the inspectorate highlighted several positive initiatives in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, such as video links, it also raised concerns over quarantine arrangements, which left some prisoners with a “sponge and basin” for personal hygiene for up to 14 days.

‘Low risk’ prisoners were released early or temporarily to manage the number of people in custody and sharing cells last year but the number would have to fall below 3,000 to ensure single-cell occupancy, the report noted.

The number of prisoners in custody fluctuated from around 4,000 in January 2020 to 3,650 by December last.

The Irish Penal Reform Trust (IPRT) said the “serious deficiencies” in the prison complaints system must be addressed as a matter of priority, in particular given that Covid-19 had reduced the level of external oversight and scrutiny.

IPRT Executive Director Fíona Ní Chinnéide said:

With fewer external eyes on prison landings, the potential for ill treatment is increased.

"Reports that the pandemic has adversely impacted the investigation of prisoner complaints are therefore particularly alarming.”

“It is imperative that the final necessary steps are taken without any further delay and that adequate funding is allocated to the new prison complaints system,” she added.

Ms Ni Chinnéide also called for the publication of inspection and monitoring reports, in particular Covid-19 reports, including one on a three-day oversight visit to the Dóchas Centre, to address the “accountability gap” that had arisen during the pandemic.