Public asked to not move young animals after fawn handed into gardaí

The Irish Wildlife Trust (IWT) has asked people not to approach or try to move young animals unless they believe them to be injured.
It comes after members of the public brought a fawn from the Wicklow Mountains to a Dublin Garda Station.
The fawn was brought to Terenure Garda Station in Co Dublin last week after concerns the baby deer had been abandoned.
Gardaí kept the fawn overnight before transferring the animal to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Hospital Ireland (WRI) Wildlife Hospital at Garlow Cross in Co Meath for further treatment.
IWT said newborn deer are left in long grasses while the mother searches for food.
The trust said that that lone young have not been abandoned and should not be approached unless it is believed they are hurt.
"Please never approach or try to move animals unless there is reason to believe they are injured," the animal organisation said.
An animal lover contacted IWT to express concern after seeing a social media post about members of the public finding fawns in the long grass.