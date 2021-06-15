Gardaí appeal for information on missing Roscommon teenager

The teenager was last seen on Sunday.
Gardaí have issued an appeal for information to find Roscommon teenager, Abbie O'Brien. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 12:17
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí are appealing for assistance to trace the whereabouts of Abbie O'Brien, 15, who is missing from her Roscommon home since Sunday. 

Missing Athlone teenager, Abbie O'Brien. Picture: Gardaí
The teenager is from Monksland, Athlone, Co Roscommon. 

She is of slim build and is 5'6" in height with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen on June 13 the teenage girl was wearing an all black outfit. 

Anyone with information on the teenager's whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Athlone on (090) 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.


