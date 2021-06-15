Group backs call for 'wide-ranging inquiry' into Covid deaths in nursing homes 

The Irish Association of Social Workers has backed a call by the Coroners Society of Ireland for inquiry into Covid-19-related deaths in nursing homes
Group backs call for 'wide-ranging inquiry' into Covid deaths in nursing homes 

Coroners Society president Frank O’Connell said last week he believed such an inquiry was necessary to provide answers for grieving relatives about why their loved ones died. Picture: Denis Minihane

Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 06:30
Neil Michael

The Irish Association of Social Workers (IASW) has backed a call by the Coroners Society of Ireland for a “wide-ranging inquiry” into Covid-19-related deaths in nursing homes.

Coroners Society president Frank O’Connell said last week he believed such an inquiry was necessary to provide answers for grieving relatives about why their loved ones died.

Mr O'Connell, who is the coroner for South and West Cork, is exploring holding individual inquests into six deaths at Ballynoe Nursing Home in Cork.

The IASW said: “The IASW has called for a full public inquiry into the deaths in nursing homes during Covid-19 and the lived experience of surviving residents and their family members who experienced care at that time as witnesses.”

It comes ahead of an online webinar on Tuesday entitled Behind Closed Doors: Abuse in Care Settings. The webinar is co-hosted by University College Dublin, the IASW, and the British Association of Social Workers Northern Ireland.

Dr Sarah Donnelly, assistant professor in social work, School of Social Policy, Social Work, and Social Justice, UCD, said: "I personally would support the Coroners Society of Ireland call for a public enquiry.

“I feel very strongly there should be a full, open, and transparent public inquiry.”

She said: “We would really want to highlight the vulnerability of older people not just in Ireland but internationally.

And within the Irish context specifically again, we would hope to highlight the lack of governance and oversight in private nursing homes which we have been repeatedly trying to highlight for the last two years.

”The real issue for myself and the Irish Association of Social Workers is that residents have been cocooned into nursing homes without the protective monitoring eyes of family members.

“They really have no way to speak out about abuse, if it was happening.”

Dr Donnelly added: “Sadly, there just does not seem to be any political motivation there to change things anytime soon.

“And it is hard to fathom why that is. Political inaction is a policy choice.

“We have repeatedly highlighted our concerns to the Minister of Health, to the Minister for Older Persons, to the HSE, and there just does not appear to be the political will or motivation to address these issues.”

Read More

Coroners call for statutory inquiry into Covid-19 nursing home deaths

More in this section

Hungary v Republic Of Ireland - International Friendly - Szusza Ferenc Stadium Republic of Ireland manager voices support for families affected by Mica sandal
Boom in growhouses during pandemic, some linked to trafficking Boom in growhouses during pandemic, some linked to trafficking
Single antigen tests detect just half of cases in asymptomatic patients Single antigen tests detect just half of cases in asymptomatic patients
#covid-19nursing homes
Mary Lou McDonald - Edwin Poots meeting

Sinn Féin call on UK Government to move Irish language laws through Westminster

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices