IT Carlow launches Ireland's first ever online influencer course

Aspiring influencers can now study a course to help them launch an online career.

A week-long summer course has been launched at IT Carlow aimed at secondary school students from transition year to sixth year.

The aim is to help them develop their online presence, build a business, launch a fan page or launch a social justice campaign.

The Digital Hustle Summer School has recruited well-known influencers including Irish TikTok stars Lauren Whelan and Nia Gall.

The two young women will give students an insight into how they used the app to grow their follower count to hundreds of thousands each.

Students will also meet small business owners who have harnessed social media to develop their unique brands. These people will provide a beginner's guide to the dos and don'ts of successful online branding.

Teen coffee entrepreneurs Ciara and Aisling from Quirky Coffee will speak about their journey into the world of digital marketing and brand building while still having fun and strengthening their friendship.

As well as learning from those who have made their name online, students will gain valuable insight into what it means to have a digital identity and how to market ideas to your target audience.

Among the topics included in the programme are the psychology of memes, brand building and how to tell your story online.

Influencer Holly Carpenter thinks the course is a good idea but admits there are people who will be dismissive of the idea.

"I can already tell off the bat that there are going to be a lot of people who don't take it seriously and who don't quite understand the impact of influencer marketing and it sits in today's society," said Ms Carpenter.

"I often get messages from young girls and guys asking me how I got started and if I have any advice."

She said to have a course that is specifically designed to cater towards aspiring influencers will be great for young people looking to jumpstart their online career.

The course which will be run entirely online will run from June 21 to 26.

The teaching panel includes award winning teacher and expert in pop culture, Dr Eleanor O'Leary; Marketing Lecturer of the Year, Dorothy Keane; and brand planning professional Ciaran O'Loan.