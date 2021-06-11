Asylum seeker in Monaghan direct provision centre hospitalised

Emergency services attended to the woman, who has returned to centre after hospital treatment
The woman was hospitalised last night after an alleged suicide attempt. File picture. 

Fri, 11 Jun, 2021 - 18:30
Ciarán Sunderland

An asylum seeker living in a direct provision centre in Co Monaghan was hospitalised last night after an alleged suicide attempt. 

It is believed the woman made the attempt on her own life yesterday afternoon. 

It is understood the incident took place at the St Patrick's Accommodation Centre in the outskirts of Monaghan town after the woman received contact about the status of her asylum application. 

In a statement, gardaí confirmed the incident took place yesterday at the residence.

Woman has returned to the centre

The Garda statement also reported that emergency services attended to the woman. 

She has now returned to the direct provision centre after receiving treatment in hospital. 

In a statement, the International Protection Accommodation Service in the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said comment can not be made on individual cases in the direct provision system. 

"Out of respect for the privacy of residents, and in recognition of our legal obligations under Section 26 of the International Protection Act 2015, the department does not comment on individual cases," the statement said. 

The statement added that the department works closely with the HSE "to ensure that the health needs of all residents are met through appropriate referrals to HSE services".

The department said the Jesuit Refugee Service is available to residents with a confidential helpline service.

