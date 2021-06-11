Annual levy on electricity bills set to fall from October

Households and businesses are to get some relief from rising energy prices as the annual levy charged on their electricity bills to support the development of renewable energy is set to fall from October.

The energy regulator has indicated the annual bill for domestic electricity customers will decrease by €23.04 in 2021/22 — an annual decrease of 29% — as a result of the proposed reduction in the PSO levy.

Small commercial customers will see annual energy costs come down by €72.72 — a drop of 28%, while the levy for larger businesses will be cut by 36% to a cost of €1.00/kVA.

The Commission for the Regulation of Utilities said the PSO levy for 2021/22 was entirely related to renewable electricity supports and would be key in enabling Ireland to meet its targets for 40% of all electricity to be generated from renewable sources.

The regulator said Government policy determines the level of subsidy provided to energy companies, while its primary role was the calculation of the PSO levy.

Main factor

The CRU said the main factor in setting the PSO levy is the wholesale cost of electricity which is set to increase in the year ahead.

It pointed out that there is an inverse relationship between the PSO levy and wholesale electricity prices.

“The higher the expected market price, the smaller the subsidy that will be needed,” it said.

The regular said the estimated benchmark price for electricity in 2021/22 was 51% higher than the current year at €81.07 per megawatt-hour.

Electricity customers have been hit with a series of price rises over the past year which has seen overall energy costs go up by almost 10% due to increases in the price of oil and gas.

The regulator has estimated that the overall amount needed to be raised by the PSO levy in 2021/22 is €285.6m — a reduction of over €107.5m on the current year.

However, it said the final rate might still vary due to market changes before the figure is confirmed before the start of August.

The CRU pointed out that customers can achieve savings on their energy bills through switching energy providers and adopting energy efficiency measures.