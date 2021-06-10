Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious collision involving three cars in Galway

The driver from one of the cars, a male, was taken to University Hospital Galway, where his condition is described as serious
The road was closed earlier today while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carried out a technical examination of the scene. It has since reopened. File Picture

Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 19:57
Eoin English

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision in Galway yesterday, in which a man was seriously injured, to contact them.

Two vehicles collided at a junction on the N84 at Grange, Corandulla, at around 9.15pm.

The collision sent one of the vehicles veering off course and it collided with a third vehicle.

Emergency services attended the scene. 

The driver from one of the cars, a male, was taken to University Hospital Galway, where his condition is described as serious.

The road was closed earlier today while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carried out a technical examination of the scene. It has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have travelled on the N84 between Headford and Galway or on the L2116 between 8.45pm and 9.30pm to come forward.

They have also appealed to anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the route during these times, to make contact with them at Galway Garda Station on 091 538000.

