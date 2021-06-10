Phased return to workplaces could begin in late August, says Taoiseach

There could be a phased return to offices in September, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheál Martin said it's "so far so good" with the phased unwinding of restrictions and people could return to workplaces sooner than expected.

"Ideally we would like to see a phased return in the latter half of August, but it's now early June, towards the end of the month we'll take a check on this and see what's possible for July, what's possible for August, we were able to do more in June than we had anticipated in early May, and likewise, for July," he said.

There are 77 people in hospital and 27 in ICU, an indicator of how well the vaccine rollout has affected serious illness, the Taoiseach added.

Mr Martin added that university and third-level students are hoped to be vaccinated before the academic year starts in September, along with teenagers.

"Third level students, we would hope to have them vaccinated before the academic year commences, but we will now then have to turn our attention to under-18s under-16s," he said.

"There's some vaccines have already received an authorization on that front. Europe is very clear that we will be vaccinating teenagers as the European position, going into 2022.

"And to that end, Europe has ordered and pre-purchased large doses of vaccines for 2020 to 2023, they've entered into contracts with Pfizer' and other RNA producers and protein based vaccines, not just for teenagers and children across Europe, but also to deal with the variants, because their variants of concern, still are an issue out there."

The Taoiseach said we're in a good position to reach the target that by the end of July that we'd have, dependent on supply "70% fully vaccinated".

He reiterated his call for an "outdoor" summer and to be wary of the Indian variant which is spreading across Britain.