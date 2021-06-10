Over 1,600 waiting for home support packages after an 80% drop during pandemic

The HSE says home support services are an important part of the care of older people.
Home support services help to support older people to live in their own homes.

Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 08:09
Michelle McGlynn

Over 1,600 people are on the waiting list for home-support packages.

According to freedom of information figures, south Dublin and the surrounding region has by far the greatest demand.

It helps to support them to live in their own homes, and over 54,000 people are availing of the service at the moment.

Latest figures show 1,601 people are on the waiting list.

Of these, 1,076 are in community healthcare organisation (CHO) area 7, which includes Kildare, west Wicklow and parts of west and south Dublin.

There are 241 in CHO 3 which involves Clare, Limerick and north Tipperary.

The national figure is down significantly from over 7,800 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Catherine Cox, from Family Carers Ireland, says this is because many families were isolating and cocooning during the pandemic and were not in a position to have someone come into the home for fear they might catch the virus.

"I think a lot of families may have been removed from the list, not because they didn't require and don't still require home support but because of that fear," said Ms Cox.

She believes the list will begin to grow again as the vaccination rollout progresses.

The State is looking at introducing a new statutory entitlement to home care which would promise an equitable, transparent and high-quality home care service provided to families, Ms Cox said.

She believes this would lead to a further significant rise in the number of people waiting for home care.

The HSE says €24 million will be spent on home-support hours this year delivering care to nearly 56,000 people.

Over 1,600 waiting for home support packages after an 80% drop during pandemic

