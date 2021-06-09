Vaccine registration to commence for those aged 30 to 39 from next week

The Covid-19 online vaccine portal is expected open for those aged 30 to 39 from next week.

Though the move has yet to be announced officially, the registration would likely follow the plan for similar cohorts, with those aged 39 using the portal initially, those aged 38 registering the following day, and so on.

Cabinet Ministers were briefed on the latest developments on the vaccine rollout plan earlier today.

"The HSE expects to open online registration for people aged 30 - 39 shortly, as we continue to offer appointments to people aged 40 - 49," a HSE spokesperson told the Irish Examiner.

Due to the recent cyberattack on the HSE, up-to-date vaccination statistics are no longer available.

However, vaccinations for those aged 40 to 69 are continuing across the country.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed earlier this week that around 3m doses had been administered in Ireland so far.

As of Monday evening, around 55% of Irish adults had received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while just over one-quarter (26%) had received their second.

Also from next week, more than 1,000 pharmacists will begin playing their part in the country’s vaccination programme by starting to administer Covid-19 jabs.

The commencement of vaccinations at pharmacies could see the rollout pick up even more pace, given around 85% of the population lives within 5km of a pharmacy — much higher than the percentage that lives within range of a GP.

A further 259 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by health officials this evening — the lowest one-day total since mid-December.

The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital has fallen by one to 76, of whom 27 are being treated in intensive care.