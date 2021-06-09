Seven-in-10 Irish residents planning domestic trip in next six months

Almost three-quarters of Irish residents intend to take an overnight trip in the country within the next six months, according to a new survey.

The intention to travel survey, conducted by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), found the south-west region of the country is the most popular destination for holiday-goers, with 28.7% of people intending to take an overnight trip visiting counties in this area.

This is followed by the west and south-east regions, at 20.6% and 13.3%, respectively.

Some 74% of people intending to take an overnight domestic trip in the next 12 months want to do so for holidays, leisure, and recreation purposes, the CSO found, while 22.4% plan to visit friends and relatives.

Those who are intending to make an overnight domestic business trip account for just 1.1% of people.

One-fifth of those intending to take an overnight domestic trip plan to use self-catering accommodation, while 56.7% will use hotel, guesthouse, or B&B accommodation.

The survey also found that 64.6% of residents aged 18 and over had cancelled an overnight trip due to Covid-19 since March 2020.

More than half of Irish residents, or 54.5%, cancelled overseas trips due to the pandemic, while 39.6% cancelled domestic trips.

While 47.3% of people intend to travel abroad in 2021, 34.5% intend to take their next trip outside the island of Ireland in 2022 or later, and the remainder (18.2%) are not thinking about trips abroad at present.

One-third of people who are intending to take a trip overseas in the next 12 months stated the reason for the trip would be to visit friends and relatives, while 24.6% of those planning a trip to the North intend to travel for the same purpose.

Meanwhile, Cork Airport has announced a return of several routes over the coming months, as travel restrictions put in place due to the health emergency begin to ease.

Ryanair flights from Cork to Alicante, Stansted, Luton, and Wroclaw have returned, while Malaga, Faro, and Malta routes will resume in July.

AirFrance is also restarting on July 14 to Paris and Swiss airlines is resuming flights to Zurich on July 18.

Cork Airport also “warmly” welcomed Lufthansa, which will commence a route to Frankfurt on June 25.