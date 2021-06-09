One-in-five don't check if car has been crashed before buying

People are taking increased risks when buying used cars as one-in-five don't carry out any checks before purchase — including whether the car has been crashed.

Almost half of consumers have bought a used car in the last five years but less than half of those checked if the vehicle had been in an accident.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) receives over a thousand calls every year from people reporting issues with used cars, including those who unknowingly bought crashed or clocked cars.

While the vast majority purchased their used car from a dealership or garage, almost a quarter bought from a private seller.

If the car is bought from an individual then the consumer does not have rights under consumer protection law if something goes wrong.

This is why it is especially important to carry out the necessary checks on a vehicle before buying from a private seller.

The CCPC said the number of people who have a mechanic carry out a check on their car before buying has fallen to just one-in-three while the number buying without any checks at all is on the rise.

Irresponsible

Buying without checking if a car is in proper working order is not only irresponsible financially but if the car is unsafe it can have tragic consequences, said Gráinne Griffin, Director of Communication, CCPC.

She has warned against taking risks and advising every person thinking about buying a used car to use the CCPC car buyer's checklist.

Since March, the CCPC has seen an increase in calls from people who unknowingly bought a previously crashed car.

"The Irish used car market has been significantly impacted in recent months by both Covid-19 and Brexit," said Ms Griffin.

"Consumers in some cases are taking increased risks by buying cars from private, or less reputable sellers without checking the car history.

"Brexit has had an impact on the cost of used cars and consumers may be tempted to cut corners to get a lower price."

Those seeking a bargain may find repair or replacement work needed after buying will end up costing them more than a car in better condition would have.

The CCPC advises customers to shop around and remember that if a deal seems too good to be true, it usually is.