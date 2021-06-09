One-in-five don't check if car has been crashed before buying

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission said the number of people who have a mechanic carry out a check on their car before buying has fallen to just one-in-three
One-in-five don't check if car has been crashed before buying

While the vast majority purchased their used car from a car dealership or garage, almost a quarter bought from a private seller.

Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 12:30
Michelle McGlynn

People are taking increased risks when buying used cars as one-in-five don't carry out any checks before purchase — including whether the car has been crashed.

Almost half of consumers have bought a used car in the last five years but less than half of those checked if the vehicle had been in an accident.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) receives over a thousand calls every year from people reporting issues with used cars, including those who unknowingly bought crashed or clocked cars.

While the vast majority purchased their used car from a dealership or garage, almost a quarter bought from a private seller.

If the car is bought from an individual then the consumer does not have rights under consumer protection law if something goes wrong.

This is why it is especially important to carry out the necessary checks on a vehicle before buying from a private seller.

The CCPC said the number of people who have a mechanic carry out a check on their car before buying has fallen to just one-in-three while the number buying without any checks at all is on the rise.

Irresponsible

Buying without checking if a car is in proper working order is not only irresponsible financially but if the car is unsafe it can have tragic consequences, said Gráinne Griffin, Director of Communication, CCPC.

She has warned against taking risks and advising every person thinking about buying a used car to use the CCPC car buyer's checklist.

Since March, the CCPC has seen an increase in calls from people who unknowingly bought a previously crashed car.

"The Irish used car market has been significantly impacted in recent months by both Covid-19 and Brexit," said Ms Griffin.

"Consumers in some cases are taking increased risks by buying cars from private, or less reputable sellers without checking the car history.

"Brexit has had an impact on the cost of used cars and consumers may be tempted to cut corners to get a lower price."

Those seeking a bargain may find repair or replacement work needed after buying will end up costing them more than a car in better condition would have.

The CCPC advises customers to shop around and remember that if a deal seems too good to be true, it usually is.

Read More

Ryanair investigated over Covid refunds

More in this section

Coronavirus Gardaí pay €270k tax bill for restaurant and shop at the training college
Postmasters seek support An Post rejects concerns over crisis in network
Brexit UK-EU Brexit talks on Northern Ireland break up without new agreement
competition and consumer protection commissioncar dealersgráinne griffinused cars
Sick woman having flu or cold. Girl lying in bed with cat wearing protective mask by pills and water on table

All employees will have 10 paid sick days a year from 2025

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices