Rise in Delta variant a concern with just 26% of adults fully vaccinated, says health expert

Professor of Immunology at Trinity College Dublin Kingston Mills said it is a concern that two shots of vaccine are needed to give full protection against the variant.
There have been at least 115 confirmed cases of the variant sequenced in the Republic.

Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 07:26
Michelle McGlynn

A leading immunologist says the rise of the Delta, or Indian, variant of Covid-19 on the island of Ireland is worrying.

The Delta variant is up to 40% more transmissible and is the dominant strain in Britain.

While more than three million doses have been administered so far, only 26% of all adults are fully vaccinated.

Prof Mills said another issue is that not all vaccines provide equal protection.

"The Astrazeneca vaccine is not as good as the mRNA vaccines at around 60% effective compared to 88% for the Pfizer against the Delta variant even with two doses," said Prof Mills.

"That is a significant concern for those who have been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine if the Delta variant gets a hold here in Ireland like it has in the UK."

It comes as the latest daily figures from the Department of Health reveal 271 cases of coronavirus, with 77 people being treated in hospital.

Meanwhile, the Oireachtas Transport Committee will hear calls later today for the introduction of antigen testing to facilitate safe foreign travel.

Under the EU Digital Covid Certificate countries have the option to decide whether to allow rapid antigen tests or the more expensive PCR tests.

Ireland has opted for the latter despite places like the UK, Germany, Netherlands, Italy and Spain accepting the quicker and cheaper tests.

The travel and aviation industry is calling on Ireland to do the same saying jobs and connectivity hangs in the balance.

Airline Pilot and medical doctor Niamh Power said the insistence on PCR testing makes it more difficult for both essential travel and tourism.

"Antigen testing is obviously far cheaper, it is far more flexible and it has a very fast turn-around - 30 minutes in many cases," said Dr Power.

"Whereas PCR testing can take more than 24 hours to turn around."

