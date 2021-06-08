Masks and ticketing for return of spectators to local matches 

Spectators returning to sports matches will have to wear masks outdoors for the foreseeable future, Minister Jack Chambers has said. 

Aoife Moore, Political Correspondent

Spectators returning to sports matches will have to wear masks outdoors for the foreseeable future, Minister Jack Chambers has said.

As crowds can expect to return to sport this week, the Minister for State says having the small crowds return is an ambitious challenge for the country.

"They're going to start small. This week is a really ambitious and exciting period for sports where not only are fans able to come back, but matches are returning," he said.

"They've similar protocols in the UK, this is about making it as safe as possible.

"When we're trying to increase numbers I think it's important to get the protocols right at the start, and that means wearing masks. We know that restricts the spread and the potential transmission of the disease.

"It'll be different but people are used to wearing masks, and that could evolve and change as we see this significant increase in vaccination.

"I think a lot of fans will be very willing to engage in very practical measures like wearing a mask, keeping their distance, many measures which they've been adhering to for the last 12 months. This is just an extension of that. What we've tried to provide is a practical framework to facilitate the safe return of fans."

Under the new guidelines, 100 spectators can attend a local game, moving to 200 in July.

For stadiums of over 5,000 capacity, 200 people can attend from now, and 500 in July.

There are also 16 test events of between 5% and 10% capacity planned.

"There's no ceiling around ambition here," Mr Chambers added.

"It's about trying to expand over the summer so we can have a lot more fans back at games and do it in a really safe systematic way."

Each sporting organisation will set out the ticketing arrangements for their particular game. There will be common principles across the board. Each ticket will have a specific name listed, which will set out staggered entry and exit times.

The information for every ticketholder will be held and the information kept for 28 days to facilitate contact tracing.

