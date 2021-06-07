'Serious explanations': Fears rural communities will miss out after broadband rollout targets missed

Homes and businesses in rural areas that were due high-speed broadband fear they will miss out as the rollout plan is falling short.

The 2021 target of 115,000 homes has been slashed in half by providers as only 4,000 have been reached to date.

Over 60,000 homes and businesses who were due to get high-speed broadband this year could miss out.

National Broadband Ireland, the company in charge of the rollout, confirmed it will not reach its target despite its contractors being allowed to work through the pandemic.

Seamus Boland, CEO of Irish Rural Link, an advocacy group for rural development has said the company responsible should be held accountable and that "serious explanations" are needed.

"My understanding nowadays is that when the State brings people in to do a particular piece of work whether it is a motorway or whatever.

"And frankly these penalties are not being implemented or they are too weak but I think we need serious explanations.

"This is really going against rural development in a big way," said Mr Boland.

Thousands of rural homes and businesses previously due to avail of the services, now fear they will be excluded from this year's plan.

The Irish Rural Link CEO said the current standards of broadband is not sustainable or suitable for long-term development.

"We call it 'Half-bred' broadband, half-working, half-not, where you have loads of people going into town where there is a bit of stronger broadband.

"Even in my own office, at the end of the day when it is reasonable broadband but when its tested, it goes down.

"Not at all satisfactory, you live with it because of Covid but frankly it is not for the long-term," he said.

One rural TD has hit out at the missed target and described it as a" that will impact rural communities and businesses.

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath said: "It has been a rocky road and all the issues around the contract but you know what I mean for so many homes and businesses it is just usually a joke.

"I had a question with the Dáil recently because of his remit, Broadband Net and Broadband Ireland made promises and commitments,

"And now the people of rural Ireland have been thrown under the bus once more."