Irish citizens in Australia, Canada, NZ and US can apply online for Irish passport

Irish citizens in Australia, Canada, NZ and US can apply online for Irish passport

The expansion of Passport Online is part of the ongoing passport reform process.

Sun, 06 Jun, 2021 - 07:30
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Correspondent

Irish citizens living in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the US can now apply for their first Irish passport online making the process cheaper and quicker.

Announcing the extension of the online application system, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the process only takes 10 minutes to complete.

"The processing of a simple adult renewal Passport Online application is up to four times as fast as a paper application. Simple adult renewals continue to have a 10-day turnaround time. In addition, the cost of renewing a passport online is cheaper than alternative methods.

The expansion of Passport Online is part of the ongoing passport reform process.

Mr Coveney added: "A strong take-up of Passport Online will greatly improve the capacity of the Passport Service to manage application volumes.

"Efficiencies in the online system mean that staff resources can be redeployed towards the processing of more complex applications, protecting the integrity of the Irish passport and enhancing the customer service we offer to citizens.

Read More

From passports to driving tests, Covid-19's impact on public services will continue to be felt

More in this section

Man charged after €120,000 cocaine seizure in Co Laois Man charged after €120,000 cocaine seizure in Co Laois
Nearly 50 people arrested in total after weekend public order incidents in Cork and Dublin Nearly 50 people arrested in total after weekend public order incidents in Cork and Dublin
Emergency Services Stock Two hospitalised after Dublin apartment fire
Brexit

UUP leader attended illegal NI Protocol protest to ‘observe and listen’

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Longread_Dog

 
IE-Logo
LONGREADS

The pandemic puppy boom

A puppy pandemic: Covid-19 changes provide fertile ground for breeders and unscrupulous thieves

Read Here
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices