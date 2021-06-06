Irish citizens in Australia, Canada, NZ and US can apply online for Irish passport

Irish citizens living in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the US can now apply for their first Irish passport online making the process cheaper and quicker.
Announcing the extension of the online application system, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the process only takes 10 minutes to complete.
"The processing of a simple adult renewal Passport Online application is up to four times as fast as a paper application. Simple adult renewals continue to have a 10-day turnaround time. In addition, the cost of renewing a passport online is cheaper than alternative methods.
The expansion of Passport Online is part of the ongoing passport reform process.
Mr Coveney added: "A strong take-up of Passport Online will greatly improve the capacity of the Passport Service to manage application volumes.
"Efficiencies in the online system mean that staff resources can be redeployed towards the processing of more complex applications, protecting the integrity of the Irish passport and enhancing the customer service we offer to citizens.