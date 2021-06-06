313 new Covid-19 cases as more than 3m vaccines administered in Ireland

Health officials have announced 313 new cases of Covid-19 on the day latest figures showed more than three million vaccines have been administered in Ireland.

The Department of Health announced the new case number while also confirming that 70 people with the virus are in hospital. 27 of those are in ICUs.

The Department has urged anyone who displays symptoms of Covid-19 to get tested.

If you display any symptoms of #COVID19 or suspect you are a close contact of a confirmed case, you should attend a test centre for a free test and self-isolate until you receive your results. @CMOIreland — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) June 6, 2021

“If you have been diagnosed with Covid-19, it’s really important that you self-isolate for a period of 10 days to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 to other people in your community,” the Department added.

With the news that more than three million vaccines have been administered, it means more than half of the adult population has had one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

It comes as those over the age of 40 are now able to register to have their vaccine.

Today everyone aged 40 is invited to register for their COVID-19 vaccine. Registration now open for everyone aged 40-69. #VaccinesWork #ForUsAll pic.twitter.com/8B6eEEp4lk — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) June 6, 2021

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly posted a video on Twitter thanking health care staff working in vaccine centres on the bank holiday weekend.

“Because of your incredible work we are hitting three million doses of vaccine administered,” Mr Donnelly said.

“It’s an amazing achievement and everybody involved deserves huge thanks, huge praise and huge recognition.

“We’ve had a huge response from everyone who is eligible for a vaccine so far.

🚨3️⃣, 0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣, 0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ 🚨



Three million Covid-19 vaccines have now been administered in Ireland.



Thank you to everyone involved for getting us here. pic.twitter.com/HG32O28QkT — Fianna Fáil (@fiannafailparty) June 6, 2021

“For everyone who isn’t yet eligible, let me promise you, let me assure you that we are doing everything we can to make sure that you get an option for a vaccine as soon as possible.

“We are getting them out the doors as they come in and we will get to you as soon as possible.”

On Monday, a number of restrictions will be lifted which will see further reopening of the economy across the state.

Around 4,000 pubs will reopen as outdoor hospitality returns.

Gyms, swimming pools and cinemas will also open their doors to the public for the first time in six months.

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton said the Government is acting “cautiously” and “safely” as possible.

“At the same time allowing businesses to reopen, to get people back to work, that is our focus. We will constantly be monitoring this,” Ms Naughton told RTÉ.

“We don’t know where this virus is going to be in the next few weeks and months, so we need to be prepared for that.

“From tomorrow there will be outdoor seating across the country where people can enjoy that outdoor summer.”