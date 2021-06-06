Mixed emotions for unvaccinated hospitality staff as they return to work

As young workers get ready to return to their hospitality jobs over the coming weeks many of them share a common emotion — a heightened sense of nervousness, and their union is warning that they are right to be fearful.

While the country's vaccination programme is now well underway — unlike previous reopenings — to date only 15% of the population is fully vaccinated. The vast majority of people in their 20s, who fill the bulk of hospitality roles, have yet to receive their first vaccine dose.

Killian O’Driscoll, a 23-year-old bartender at O’Donoghue’s bar on Dublin’s Merrion Row has been out of work for the past 15 months. He said going back to work from Monday is a case of “mixed emotions”.

He knows a number of young people who have developed long Covid.

“My employer is great, but industry-wide, as a whole, things aren’t great,” Mr O'Driscoll said.

“At the moment we’re outdoor only, but come July we’ll have indoor service, and most of our customer base won’t be vaccinated.”

The main hospitality union has echoed their members’ nervousness over the reopening.

Gerry Light, assistant general secretary with Mandate, said that any concerns for workers will amount to “a health and safety issue”.

“There are mixed emotions for Monday,” Mr Light said. “It’s the first time wet pubs have been open for 15 months, and workers are happy to be going back. But they’re also fearful of the virus.”

Regarding the fact this reopening differs from last December in that the vaccination programme is well underway, Mr Light said that “fully vaccinated numbers are still low, and that’s the only number that matters”.

“What we have tomorrow is outdoor service-only returning. We’ve only a short few weeks to make sure that ventilation systems are fit for purpose for when indoor [service] returns, because we know now that a bad ventilation system can actually assist in the spread of the virus,” he said.

If any employer fails the ventilation test then workers have the right under health and safety legislation up to, and including saying, they won’t work.

Helen (a pseudonym, who spoke on condition of anonymity) is a 25-year-old waitress about to start a new role in a hotel where she’ll be working both indoors and outdoors.

“Hospitality is what I do, so I’m happy to be back at work, though I recognise the risk,” she said. "I do find it funny the outrage people have about young people socialising outdoors and yet they’ve no qualms about hordes of them returning to work.”

Crowds gather to drink and chill in Dublins Creative Quarter on Friday — a few days before the official date for outside dining as the country gets ready to loosen some of the Covid -19 restriction for the summer. Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Niall (another pseudonym) has just turned 23. He works at the reception of a golf course. He describes his workplace as “poorly ventilated”.

“I’m pretty hesitant to be honest," he said. "It’s difficult to get a lot of customers to comply with distancing measures.

"Sometimes they lean in close to hear me while I’m asking them to put on a mask.”

Getting the virus worries him most in terms of weeks on end spent isolation, and the people in his life becoming infected. Nevertheless, he’s happy to see society reopening.

It’s not the regulations that are the problem, it’s that people have stopped paying attention to them.

"Most people I know are behaving themselves. Some aren’t, some are holding house parties, and that’s where this thing is likely to spread,” he said.

Caoimhe (another pseudonym) meanwhile is a 30-year-old manager at a Dublin hotel. She says the “nerves are definitely there”.

Her work is already starting to encounter people from the UK well in advance of the July 19 international travel deadline.

“They’re very hard to keep tabs on once they’ve done their passenger locator form and they’re over here,” she said.

“The majority of our staff are aged between 18 and 25, and they’re really nervous, especially those checking rooms.

"There are documented cases of close contacts in other hotels walking around in their jobs and not having told their employers,” she says.

“Everything is as safe as the regulations can make it, she says of the hotel building, but in terms of ventilation, there isn’t a lot you can do,” she said.

Personally, I think if we make it to August without having to close we’ll be doing really well.

Ventilation experts like Orla Hegarty, an assistant professor at UCD’s school of architecture, says young, unvaccinated hospitality workers are right to be worried; for her ventilation is key.

She notes that while Failte Ireland’s guidelines recommend increasing ventilation while “taking into account … the comfort level of room occupants”.

Comfort level shouldn’t come into it, she notes.

“First and foremost you need to have no infected air,” Ms Hegarty said. “The biggest risk of having to close again is infected air in a building, getting rid of that should be a priority.

"Because a whole series of outbreaks will put the whole hospitality sector at risk.”

“No one has been set up for safe indoor dining. Those who work in hospitality will be unvaccinated in the main, and the level of vaccine protection has been overstated,” she said.