Two in hospital after hit-and-run in Galway overnight

The collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle occurred on Gort Road, Loughrea at approximately 2.10am.
A man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s were both taken to University Hospital Galway with serious injuries.

Sun, 06 Jun, 2021 - 11:18
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Galway are appealing for witnesses following a traffic collision overnight which has left two people in hospital.

Emergency services attended the scene of the collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle on Gort Road, Loughrea at approximately 2.10am.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 50s, and his passenger, a woman in her 30s, were both taken to University Hospital Galway with serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle did not remain at the scene.

A technical examination of the scene is underway and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or anyone with information to come forward to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

