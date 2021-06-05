'One of life's gems': West Cork woman in critical condition after stabbing

The woman left fighting for her life after being stabbed in her house near Innishannon, Co Cork on Friday has been named locally as Mary Coughlan, who recently retired as a teacher.

Neighbours today hailed her as “one of life’s gems” and say they are praying that Ms Coughlan will recover.

The mother-of-four was initially treated at the scene by a paramedic after the attack and then rushed to Cork University Hospital, where she is believed to have undergone surgery earlier today. She has remained in a critical condition ever since.

The house where the incident took place was sealed off awaiting a Garda technical examination. Picture: Andy Gibson

Ms Coughlan, who is in her 60s, suffered a number of stab wounds to her body and arms.

The attack happened after a row broke out between her and a man in his 30s who is known to her. The alarm was raised after she was found by a relative at her home, which is the townland of Ballycoghlan.

A man in his early 30s was arrested and taken to Bandon Garda Station. The house where the stabbing occurred was sealed off for a forensic examination.

A neighbour who asked not to be named, told the Irish Examiner: "Mary is an absolutely lovely woman, and an absolute gem of a person. She would be one of life’s gems.

What has happened has shocked everybody, including the family. Everyone is devastated and shocked. This isn’t just devastating, this is a travesty.

The neighbour said Ms Coughlan is an active member of the local community, and that "everybody has their fingers crossed and is praying for her:

I understand she had surgery earlier today, and we are all hoping she recovers.

A family friend said that Ms Coughlan had plans to travel abroad to see her daughter, who is understood to live in New Zealand.

They said that the family, which run a 40-acre dairy farm, were cutting silage at the time of the incident.

It is understood that a husband of one of her two daughters found her in the house and raised the alarm.

The friend said of Mary and her husband, Gerard; “They are a lovely couple, and a lovely family".

“One of the sons is a farmer like his father Gerard and they work on the farm together.

“They only moved into dairy farming recently.”

They added: “They would be very active in the local community. She is involved in anything to do with the school and children. Mary is also involved in the local Community Alert scheme. And they were active churchgoers.”

Before she retired, one of the schools Ms Coughlan taught at was Scoil Eoin in Innishannon, and she was on the school's special education team.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in connection with this assault to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any garda station.