'Historic' tax deal reached at G7 finance meeting

Following two days of talks in London, it was announced that they had signed up to having a corporation tax rate of “at least 15%”.
(left to right) EU's Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe, World Bank President David Malpass, Italy's Finance Minister Daniele Franco, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva, Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann, Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso, as finance ministers from across the G7 nations meet at Lancaster House in London ahead of the G7 leaders' summit. 

Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 12:38
Patrick Daly, PA

Group of Seven rich nations have struck a historic deal to introduce a global minimum tax of at least 15%.

The agreement, reached after years of negotiation, creates a global base rate of corporation tax and reforms the tax system for online giants.

Following two days of talks in London with G7 finance ministers, including colleagues from the US and Germany, it was announced that they had signed up to having a corporation tax rate of “at least 15%”.

Changes will also be made to ensure major corporations, especially those with a strong online presence, will pay taxes in the countries where they record sales and not just where they have an operational base.

Speaking after a meeting at Lancaster House, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “I am delighted to announce that today after years of discussion G7 finance ministers have reached a historic agreement to reform the global tax system.

“To make it fit for the global digital age, but crucially to make sure that it is fair so that the right companies pay the right tax in the right places and that’s a huge prize for British taxpayers.”

