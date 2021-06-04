Gap between AstraZeneca doses to be cut to eight weeks

Gap between AstraZeneca doses to be cut to eight weeks

The timeline move means some 400,000 people who have already received their first dose of the vaccine could get their second much faster.

Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 16:57
Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent

The interval between doses of AstraZeneca will be reduced to eight weeks from 12 over the coming weeks, the minister of health has said.

The move means some 400,000 people who have already received their first dose of the vaccine could get their second much faster.

This follows updated advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Clinic which has been endorsed by chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that the new timetable will be phased in.

"The coming fortnight will see those who are due their vaccine as part of a 12-week schedule, receive their second dose of vaccine. We will then implement a graduated reduction so the interval will reduce to 11, 10, 9 and then 8 weeks.” 

The HSE is consulting with AstraZeneca to confirm supply levels over the next few months and Mr Donnelly said they are expecting further details soon.

“Right now we only have confirmed volumes for the next two weeks. I’ve spoken with the company, while there has also been contact with them from the Taoiseach and the taskforce in recent days to emphasise the urgency and importance of contracted supplies arriving as agreed,” he added.

Total vaccinations are likely to pass the three million mark today.

Read More

'Sharp rise' in Limerick cases puts Covid progress at risk, warns Donnelly 

More in this section

Small Group of Men Having a Drink 'Toxic brotherhood' behaviour is harmful to both men and women
Talks with Karen Bradley Leadership plotters have still not spoken to me – Arlene Foster
College offers to be issued just days after Leaving Cert results College offers to be issued just days after Leaving Cert results
#covid-19vaccineastrazenecahealthperson: stephen donnellyorganisation: astrazeneca
Gap between AstraZeneca doses to be cut to eight weeks

Bank holiday travel expected to spark €1bn boost to economy

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices