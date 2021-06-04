Gap between AstraZeneca doses to be cut to eight weeks

The interval between doses of AstraZeneca will be reduced to eight weeks from 12 over the coming weeks, the minister of health has said.
The move means some 400,000 people who have already received their first dose of the vaccine could get their second much faster.
This follows updated advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Clinic which has been endorsed by chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that the new timetable will be phased in.
"The coming fortnight will see those who are due their vaccine as part of a 12-week schedule, receive their second dose of vaccine. We will then implement a graduated reduction so the interval will reduce to 11, 10, 9 and then 8 weeks.”
The HSE is consulting with AstraZeneca to confirm supply levels over the next few months and Mr Donnelly said they are expecting further details soon.
“Right now we only have confirmed volumes for the next two weeks. I’ve spoken with the company, while there has also been contact with them from the Taoiseach and the taskforce in recent days to emphasise the urgency and importance of contracted supplies arriving as agreed,” he added.
Total vaccinations are likely to pass the three million mark today.