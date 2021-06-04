Bank holiday travel expected to spark €1bn boost to economy

The June bank holiday is expected to spark a €1 billion boost to the economy, as thousands are set to spend the weekend at parks and beaches.

Outdoor hospitality, which opens again on Monday, is set to contribute to that along with hotels which re-opened earlier this week.

As restrictions continue to ease and the country opens up, the next few weeks are expected to kick start the post-lockdown economy.

Fáilte Ireland's Director of Marketing Niall Tracey said an influx of people visiting beaches and other beauty spots will help businesses outside of Dublin in particular.

"We estimate about half a million people may travel over the weekend and that travel plus travel over the next number of weeks, we estimate it could be worth around €1bn to the economy," said Mr Tracey.

"An awful lot of that is into rural Ireland where this kind of revenue can have a huge impact."

Meanwhile, the Road Safety Authority has urged drivers to be extra cautious on the roads over the weekend.

For those who will be using public transport to get around, the National Transport Authority has reminded people that while public transport is returning to normal service, there remains a capacity constraint of 50% on buses, trains and trams.

With some good weather expected, many people will be heading to coastal towns and other beauty spots so services to such popular destinations are likely to have high demand.

The NTA is urging people to be patient if they have to wait longer than anticipated to board and to remember that a face covering must be worn at all times on public transport.