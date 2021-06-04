Environmental group condemns Government over climate bill

Climate Case Ireland said: "We need a bill that follows the science and aligns with climate justice.” 
Environmental group condemns Government over climate bill

The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, saidhe, his department and the Attorney General’s office had considered every amendment and the advice he had received was that the bill should not be changed. Photo: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 16:00
Shauna Bowers

An environmental group has condemned the Government for refusing to accept amendments to “strengthen” its Climate Action Bill.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan told a meeting of the Select Committee on Environment and Climate Action on Thursday that he could not see any amendments to the bill being accepted.

He said he, his department and the Attorney General’s office had considered every amendment and the advice he had received was that the bill should not be changed.

“I don’t want to give false expectations. There is not the expectation that we would be accepting amendments,” he added.

Climate Case Ireland has expressed disappointment with the Minister’s comments.

“We cannot speak about a ‘green recovery’ while failing to ground our climate legislation in science and equity,” said Climate Case Ireland campaign co-ordinator Clodagh Daly.

“It is simply not enough that this bill is ‘more ambitious’ than its predecessor. The bill will not enable steep emissions reductions in the short-term, and this makes it inadequate from a scientific and climate justice perspective."

She added: "We need a bill that follows the science and aligns with climate justice.” 

The group, which won their Supreme Court case against the Government in 2020, wants the bill to provide a “clear and binding” commitment to remaining below a 1.5 degree increase in global average temperature relative to pre-industrial levels.

They also call for the bill to ensure action on climate change and biodiversity loss is “fully complementary” and to enshrine climate justice and just transition as the bill’s central organising principles.

Ms Daly added that "significant gaps" remain in the bill which undermines the country's commitment to the Paris Agreement.

Read More

National climate strategy 'excessively vague and aspirational', rules Supreme Court

More in this section

Small Group of Men Having a Drink 'Toxic brotherhood' behaviour is harmful to both men and women
Talks with Karen Bradley Leadership plotters have still not spoken to me – Arlene Foster
College offers to be issued just days after Leaving Cert results College offers to be issued just days after Leaving Cert results
Environmental group condemns Government over climate bill

Bank holiday travel expected to spark €1bn boost to economy

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices