Teen missing from Louth for a week could be in Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public's help locating a teenager missing from Co Louth.

Rory Carr, 17, was last seen in Drogheda at 2pm on May 27.

He is described as being 6'2", of slim build with short black hair.

When last seen, Rory was wearing a black coat, grey tracksuit bottoms and purple trainers with white stripes.

Rory is known to frequent the Balbriggan area.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Rory, is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 018 010 600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.