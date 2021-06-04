Teen missing from Louth for a week could be in Dublin

Rory Carr is known to frequent the Balbriggan area.
Teen missing from Louth for a week could be in Dublin

Have you seen Rory Carr? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 11:50
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are seeking the public's help locating a teenager missing from Co Louth.

Rory Carr, 17, was last seen in Drogheda at 2pm on May 27.

He is described as being 6'2", of slim build with short black hair.

When last seen, Rory was wearing a black coat, grey tracksuit bottoms and purple trainers with white stripes.

Rory is known to frequent the Balbriggan area.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Rory, is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 018 010 600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More

Minister condemns 'vandalism' of St Stephen's Green bandstand

More in this section

Family of deceased Kerry woman take legal action against hospital Family of deceased Kerry woman take legal action against hospital
Beaumont Hospital4 Man dies after swimming incident in Dublin
Gardaí seek help locating missing Dublin man Gardaí seek help locating missing Dublin man
missing people
Teen missing from Louth for a week could be in Dublin

HSE concerned about antigen tests for sale in petrol stations

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices