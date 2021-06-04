Gardaí seek help locating missing Dublin man

The 19-year-old was last seen on Tuesday morning, June 1, when he left his home.
Have you seen Elvin Demaliaj? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Elvin Demaliaj.

The 19-year-old is missing from his home in Glenaulin Road, Palmerstown in Dublin.

He was last seen on Tuesday morning, June 1, when he left his home.

Elvin is described as being 6'1" in height, of stocky build with brown eyes and black hair.

When Elvin was last seen he was wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, a black jacket with a brown fur hood and was carrying a school bag.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda station on (01) 6667200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

