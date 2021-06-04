Minister condemns 'vandalism' of St Stephen's Green bandstand

A Government minister has condemned the "reckless anti-social behaviour" and "vandalism" of St Stephen's Green in Dublin city on Thursday evening.

It comes after a group of people gained access to the Victorian bandstand which had been cordoned off to protect the structure.

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), Patrick O'Donovan, has called on people to respect the site.

Mr O'Donovan said it is understandable that people are eager to enjoy outdoor spaces as brighter days have arrived, but there is "no excuse for damaging historic structures and displaying reckless behaviour as we have witnessed yesterday and in the past days."

The OPW says that the bandstand, built in 1887, is "old and fragile" not normally accessible to visitors to St Stephen's Green, but in the past week crowds have begun gathering and climbing the frame "posing a risk to themselves and others".

In a statement, a spokesperson said the decision was taken to fence off the area to prevent accidents and to assess the bandstand’s structural integrity.

They say the rest of the park will "continue to remain open to the public for recreational purposes."

Mr O'Donovan added: "Covid-19 is still circulating in the community and to protect the progress we have made, basic health measures still apply outdoors, including avoiding crowds and keeping your distance."

Meanwhile, preparations are taking place nationwide at outdoor areas ahead of the long weekend where local authorities are expecting large crowds to gather.

Areas in Dublin, Cork and Galway have been cordoned off ahead of the bank holiday weekend over concerns about the gatherings.

More bins and portable toilets have been installed in the capital while an extra €4m is being given to local authorities around the country.

Dublin Councillor Niall Ring says more facilities will mean more people will be on the streets.

He said: "One of the misgivings I have about, you know, providing the extra toilets been, etc, it may encourage more people to come into town and drink and party their way through this pandemic.

"In actual fact, what the city centre needs is people coming in and doing normal shopping."

However, a Green Party MEP says fencing off public spaces is the wrong approach in facilitating an "outdoor summer".

Ciarán Cuffe says local authorities should create more public spaces by closing off areas to traffic.

He says city councils should take a leaf out of Brussels's book and employ people to police these spaces.

"You actually have people employed to keep an eye on these spaces, they're called Gardien de la Paix or the peace guardians.

"They patrol the public squares the parks, and they provide the kind of low level, public order policing, not really policing but kind of security advice."